Este es el nuevo reto viral que ha acaparado a los lectores

Season's Readings from JCPL and "Mr. Dickens and His Carol." The library is closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, but we'll see you on December 26th!? . . .? #bookface #mrdickensandhiscarol #samanthasilva #sundayfunday #libraryfun #librariesofinstagram #jesspublib

A post shared by Jessamine County Library (@jesspublib) on Dec 24, 2017 at 6:04am PST