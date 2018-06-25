|
Entretenimiento lunes, 25 de junio de 2018
|
0 Comentarios
EMPRESARIO ESTADOUNIDENSE
Muere Richard Harrison de "El precio de la historia"
|
Richard Harrison, una de las estrellas del programa de History Channel "El precio de la historia" falleció a los 77 años, según confirmaron sus familiares este lunes.
Rick Harrison, hijo del conocido como “El viejo”, confirmó las informaciones en sus redes sociales.
El cofundador de la tienda de antigüedad y empeño “Gold & Silver Pawn Shop”, ubicada en Las Vegas, Nevada, murió a causa de la enfermedad de Parkinson que sufría hace varios años.
“Él fue mi héroe y tuve la fortuna de tener a un hombre cool como mi padre, que pude compartirlo con muchos otros y que pudieron ver el gran hombre de familia que fue, algo que me siento agradecido de haber vivido”, dijo su hijo en su cuenta de Instagram (@rick_harrison).
El empresario estadounidense fundó la tienda de empeños en 1982 cuando tenía 38 años.
Richard Benjamin ‘The Old Man’ Harrison passed away this morning surrounded by those he loved. He will be tremendously missed by our family, the team at Gold & Silver Pawn and his many fans the world over. He was my hero and I was fortunate to get a very cool ‘Old Man’ as my dad. That I got to share him with so many others and they got to see what a great family man he was is something I am grateful to have experienced with him. He lived a very full life and through the History television show ‘Pawn Stars’ touched the lives of people all over, teaching them the value of loving your family, hard work and humor. We appreciate everyone’s thoughts and prayers and ask that we are provided some privacy at this time.