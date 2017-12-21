|
Entretenimiento jueves, 21 de diciembre de 2017
|
0 Comentarios
SOCIALITÉ
Khloe Kardashian confirmó su embarazo en Instagram
|
La estrella de realities señaló que espera su primer hijo con su novio Tristan Thompson e incluyó una foto de su barriguita.
Kardashian, de 33 años, dijo que está “agradecida, emocionada, nerviosa, deseosa, sobrepasada por la felicidad y asustada, todo en uno”, y calificó su embarazo como “mi mayor sueño realizado”.
Kardashian es la hermana menor de Kim Kardashian West. Thompson juega como ala-pívot en los Cavaliers de Cleveland.
My greatest dream realized! We are having a baby! I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along. He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient. I still at times can't believe that our love created life! Tristan, thank you for loving me the way that you do! Thank you for treating me like a Queen! Thank you for making me feel beautiful at all stages! Tristan, most of all, Thank you for making me a MOMMY!!! You have made this experience even more magical than I could have envisioned! I will never forget how wonderful you've been to me during this time! Thank you for making me so happy my love! Thank you to everyone for the love and positive vibes! I know we've been keeping this quiet but we wanted to enjoy this between our family and close friends as long as we could privately. To enjoy our first precious moments just us ?? Thank you all for understanding. I am so thankful, excited, nervous, eager, overjoyed and scared all in one! But it's the best bundle of feelings I've ever felt in my life! ??????
El embarazo de la pareja había sido un rumor por meses. Khloe Kardashian dijo en su mensaje del miércoles que trataron de no divulgar la noticia a propósito para que pudieran “disfrutar esto con nuestra familia y amigos cercanos tanto tiempo como pudiéramos en la privacidad”.