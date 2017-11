Jennifer López y Alex Rodríguez, portada de Vanity Fair

We had so much fun... Here is a lil BTS video from the @vanityfair shoot!! Read our story here: https://www.vanityfair.com/style/2017/10/jennifer-lopez-alex-rodriguez-cover-story?mbid=J-ROD #VanityFair @arod @mariotestino

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Oct 31, 2017 at 6:14am PDT