Un puente entre las noticias y la gente

Una categoría nueva se abre en el mundo de las comunicaciones sociales: la del periodismo de servicios.

A ella se están adhiriendo ahora grandes medios que operan sitios digitales, tanto impresos como televisivos, para acercarse más a sus audiencias ofreciéndoles informaciones o contenidos que ayuden a los usuarios en sus principales necesidades.

Es un modelo de “puente” entre los hechos y la gente por donde cruzan a diario las noticias del día junto a claves y orientaciones que respondan a las inquietudes de los usuarios, trátese de consejos sobre economía familiar, como de salud, de cultura, deportes y entretenimientos, que fácilmente afloran en los estudios de audiencias.

Un panorama bastante fascinante sobre estas innovaciones en curso fue descrito por varios de los expositores en la conferencia hemisférica SIP-Connect 2018, en Miami, un espacio que abre cada año la Sociedad Interamericana de Prensa para que sus socios, que son mayormente periódicos impresos, aprendan sobre el futuro de la multimedia.

En el 2014, Allan Motter, uno de los gurús de Silicon Valley, había visualizado este giro al decir que progresivamente pasaríamos de un mundo del ranking (donde lo esencial es la cantidad de usuarios) a otro de individuos, más centrado en las necesidades del hombre que en las del universo general de las noticias.

Y esta es la línea que asoma ya, por ejemplo, en las innovaciones que introducen las cadenas de televisión como CNN y UNIVISION para ofrecer al público herramientas de ayuda en casos de catástrofes naturales (ciclones, terremotos etc), actos terroristas, conflictos bélicos o desapariciones.

Cuando el ciclón Maria asoló Puerto Rico en el 2017, UNIVISION creó una plataforma de servicios para ayudar a los usuarios a conectarse con los residentes en las zonas incomunicadas, mientras CNN abrió una base de datos en la que la gente buscaba nombres y apellidos de familiares y amigos para lograr su paradero y lograr comunicación con ellos.

Ahí surgió “CNN en marcha” , que empleó camionetas a las que se les colocaron pantallas para trasmitir noticias a los damnificados y hacer entrevistas vía Facebook live, a fin de que los familiares en el exterior pudieran conectarse .

Otro ejemplo elocuente fue la cobertura que dio el diario La Nación, de Buenos Aires, Argentina, al ofrecer durante siete días un mapa con infografías que mostraban el movimiento de los barcos que participaban en la búsqueda del perdido submarino Ara, en noviembre del 2017, en momentos en que buena parte de la humanidad estaba ávida de informaciones puntuales sobre este episodio cuyo misterio aún persiste.

Eso lo hizo el equipo de big-data de La Nación usando la base de datos de Marine Traffic para la geolocalización de buques y visualización de rutas marinas, lo que le mereció este año ganar el Premio al Periodismo de Datos de la Red Global de Editores.

La tesitura de los medios ahora es enfocarse en lo que le interesa a la gente y buscar otros ángulos a las noticias generales del día y para ello los análisis de audiencias, demográficos o personalizados, constituyen buenas fuentes para saber qué quieren los usuarios más allá de las noticias.

Traducción al inglés

A bridge between the news events and the people

A new category opens up in the world of the social communications: that of the journalism with different services.

It is now joining large communication media that operate digital, printed and televisible platforms to get closer to their audiences by offering information or content that can help users with their main necessities.

This is a model of a "bridge" between the facts and the people, through which the news of every day pass by but also with tips and guidelines that respond to the concerns of the society, be it advice on family economy, such as healthcare, culture, sports or entertainment, all of which seem to be topics of interest in the studies of the audiences' results.

A rather fascinating overview of these ongoing innovations was forecasted by several of the speakers at the 2018 SIP-Connect hemispheric conference in Miami, a space opened every year by the Inter American Press Association for its affiliated companies, who are mostly printed newspapers, to learn about the future of the multimedia.

In 2014, Allan Motter, one of the gurus of Silicon Valley, had visualized this shift by saying that we would progressively move from a world of high ranking (where the essential is the bigger amount of users) to another of individuality, more focused on the needs of the human rather than the general universe of news.

And this is the line that already appears, for example, in the innovations introduced by television networks, such as CNN and UNIVISION, to provide the public with aiding tools or artifacts in cases of natural disasters (such as cyclones or earthquakes), terrorist acts, armed conflicts or disappearances.

When Hurricane Maria struck Puerto Rico in 2017, UNIVISION created a service platform to help users connect with residents in isolated areas, while CNN opened up a database to the public in which people searched the names and last names of their relatives and friends to reach their whereabouts and manage to communicate with them.

There emerged "CNN on the move", which used trucks to pass by the victims to record and transmit this news event and hosted interviews via Facebook live, so that relatives abroad could be aware and connect with them.

Another eloquent example was the coverage provided by the newspaper La Nación, from Buenos Aires, Argentina, for seven days, they offered a map with infographics that showed the movement of the ships that participated in the search for the lost submarine Ara, back in November of 2017, at a time when a large part of humanity was hungry for specific information about this episode whose mystery still persists.

That was done by La Nacion's 'big data' team using the MarineTraffic database for the geolocation of ships and visualization of marine routes, what lead them to earn, a few months later, the Data Journalism Award.

Now, the media's tessitura is to focus on what the people are interested in to then look for other angles to display the general daily news in. To achieve this, the audience, demographic or personalized analysis, all turn out to be good information sources to know what the users actually want beyond the news.

- Translated from spanish by Randy Rodriguez.