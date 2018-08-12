Como competir en un mundo de vídeos

Miguel Franjul

Santo Domingo

Si el formato video es hoy (y lo seguirá siendo por muchos años más) el punto de atracción de los usuarios de las redes sociales, la apuesta entonces de los medios impresos debe ser la de promover el periodismo analítico y de profundidad, la crónica descriptiva o las investigaciones que ayuden a sacar a la superficie muchas realidades invisibles.

La gran ventaja competitiva de los medios impresos es su capacidad de convergencia con las plataformas digitales. Siguen siendo impresos pero digitales a la vez y en ambos espacios cuentan con opciones para llevar sus noticias y contenidos a las más vastas audiencias.

Como el video es el rey de las transmisiones, los periódicos de redacción integrada están reforzando sus unidades videográficas adquiriendo móviles, drones, cámaras filmadoras y programas de edición, así como estableciendo grupos de colaboradores externos, como los “reporteros Ninjas”, que envían sus propios vídeos a la redacción.

Y como nos recordara el dominicano Arturo López Valerio en su conferencia sobre los seis cambios digitales de la industria de los medios, en el marco de la SIP-Connect 2018 en Miami, se ha cumplido la predicción de Marck Zuckerberg, el fundador de Facebook, cuando dijo: “En los próximos años, el motor más grande del negocio y el determinante de cómo hacemos las cosas va a ser el vídeo, no el Messenger”

Y Martha Zanoni, editora de Audiencias y Analítica del The Wall Street Journal, de Nueva York, corroboró el hecho señalando que a medida que más consumidores miran vídeos en dispositivos móviles, las redes sociales se apresuran a expandir sus ofertas de vídeo con programación hecha para estas redes, con funciones innovadoras de transmisión en vivo y mayor descubrimiento orgánico del contenido de vídeo móvil.

Los medios impresos deben enfocarse en el cambio de sus paradigmas de búsqueda, promoviendo sus propias agendas de investigación periodística y, sobre todo, dando el paso hacia adelante en la utilización de la big data, una maravillosa fuente de estadísticas y datos que, bien procesados por especialistas que necesariamente no son periodistas, ayudan a mostrar e interpretar realidades desconocidas.

Carla Zanoni predice que el diario que no asuma la big data y le extraiga todos sus tesoros para brindar al público nuevos ángulos de las realidades y elementos básicos para la proyección de las tendencias futuras, no sobrevivirá en cuatro años.

Ella plantea que para conectar con las audiencias de hoy se necesita construir un puente entre el estilo narrativo de las redes sociales y el periodismo tradicional y esa es la razón por la cual el WSJ ha entrenado a todos los miembros de su redacción en cómo hacer este trabajo, lo que le ha reportado un crecimiento de un 75 por ciento de suscriptores digitales a través de las redes sociales.

Si esta es la experiencia exitosa de WSJ como de los demás grandes diarios de Estados Unidos y Europa, es obvio que la prensa dominicana debe aprender de ellas para asumir también los desafíos de la presente era digital y sobrevivir de la mejor manera a los cambios que vienen aparejados en la moderna cultura de la innovación.

Traducción al Inglés

How to compete in a world made out of videos

If the video format is today (and for many years to come) the point of attraction of users of the social media, then the bet of the printed media should be to promote analytical journalism of quality, descriptive chronicles or the investigations that help bring to the surface many invisible realities.

The great competitive advantage of the printed media is the ability to converge with digital platforms. They are still printed but at the same time they’re also available in a digital form and in both accommodations they have ways to make their news content reach the widest audiences.

Since the video format is the king of the broadcasts, the newspapers with integrated redaction are reinforcing their videographic units acquiring smart mobile devices, cameras, drones and editing software, as well as establishing groups of external collaborators, like the “ninja reporters”, not hired people that send their own videos to the newsroom.

And as the Dominican Arturo López Valerio reminded us in his conference on the 6 digital changes of the media industry, within the framework of the SIP-Connect 2018 in Miami, the prediction of Marck Zuckerberg, the founder of Facebook, has been fulfilled when he said: “In the coming years, the biggest engine of the business and the determinant factor of how we do things will be the video, not the Messenger”.

And Martha Zanoni, editor of audiences and analytics at The Wall Street Journal in New York, corroborated the fact that the more consumers watch videos on mobile devices, the quickest will social media expand their video offerings with different plans and layouts made for these networks, with innovative live streaming features and greater organic discovery of mobile video content.

The printed media should focus on changing their search paradigms, promoting their own journalistic research agendas and, above all, taking the step forward in the use of big data, a wonderful source of statistics and info processed by specialists who are not necessarily journalists, but still help to show and interpret unknown realities.

Carla Zanoni predicts that from today, the printed journal that doesn’t assume the ‘big data’ to exploit all its knowledge and offer the public new angles of realities and basic elements for the projection of future trends, won’t last more than four years.

She argues that in order to connect with today’s audiences it’s necessary to build a bridge between the narrative style of the social media and the traditional journalism, that is, the reason why the WSJ has trained all of their editorial staff on how to work around this, which has reported a growth of 75 percent of digital subscribers to social media.

If this is the successful experience of the WSJ, as well as the rest of the major newspapers of the United States and Europe, it’s pretty obvious that the Dominican press must learn from them to assume the challenges of the present digital age and to survive in the best way possible to the changes that come together in the modern culture of innovation.

- Translated from spanish by Randy Rodríguez.