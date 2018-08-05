El video se adueña de la esfera digital

Miguel Franjul

Progresivamente, el texto va perdiendo enganche entre los lectores de la era digital. Ahora, el tráfico predominante de las noticias y cualquier otro contenido de interés es por vía del video, que se consume en los móviles, el dispositivo que utilizan hoy casi 700 millones de personas en el mundo.

Esta apabullante oferta de contenidos en video, que se estima alcanzaría en el 2021 el 82 por ciento de todo el tráfico digital, plantea a su vez algunas dificultades a las plataformas actuales ya que el peso de estas imágenes en movimiento hace que la descarga se tome un tiempo que, aunque sea de treinta segundos, parece una "eternidad" para los usuarios más ansiosos.

Hoy las apuestas de innovación o reinvención de los medios se basan en esta realidad y esa es la razón por la cual el legendario e influente periódico La Nación, de Buenos Aires, Argentina, acompaña casi todas las notas de su "home" con videos, mientras otro prestigioso diario latinoamericano, El Tiempo, de Bogotá, Colombia, ha decidido convertir a sus fotógrafos o reporteros gráficos en "videografos", una estrategia de cambio que le está dando muchos éxitos y beneficios económicos.

El Tiempo ha creado incluso su propia escuela de entrenamiento para que sus periodistas aprendan a filmar, editar y contar historias en video, con audio y texto combinados, ya que esta nueva materia de "videografía" es nueva y no se imparte todavía en la mayoría de las facultades de comunicación de las universidades. La "incubadora de formatos digitales" del diario es digna de ser emulada por aquellos periódicos que han entrado en la convergencia multimedia.

El uso masivo de videos en las redes sociales, especialmente en YouTube, que ofrece a sus usuarios un billón de horas de fílmicas cada día o 450 horas-video por minuto, ha creado un serio reto a los canales de la televisión, que tienen que apelar a su creatividad para mantenerse en competencia.

La red Facebook, por su parte, registra interacciones significativas con el video, aproximadamente 473 millones de entradas semanales y calcula en 300 el promedio de contenidos que consumen sus usuarios.

Los facebook-live ha sido una de sus más exitosas aplicaciones, porque promueve una mayor interacción entre los usuarios así como la creación de grupos que concurren a discutir temas específicos.

En la cuarta conferencia hemisférica SIP-Connect 2018 sobre la nueva cultura de la innovación, patrocinada por la Sociedad Interamericana de Prensa, el editor José Manuel Lozano, director ejecutivo del diario 20 Minutos, de Madrid, España, reveló que su diario ha alcanzado una audiencia de 11 millones de usuarios únicos gracias, fundamentalmente, a la oferta noticiosa videográfica.

"El video es lo fundamental. Hay que estar encima del video", fue su consejo.

Los medios se ocupan ahora de diseñar nuevas formas de monetización de los videos digitales, ya que han descubierto que las audiencias prefieren este formato para enterarse de las noticias. La aplicación de la tecnología de la realidad virtual o la realidad aumentada agrega más atractivos y permite que los usuarios o lectores de noticias se sientan partícipes o testigos presenciales de un hecho, viviéndolo como si estuviesen allí, en su mismo centro.

La traduccion de Reflexiones

Videos take over the digital sphere

Progressively, the text model is losing its embrace among the readers of the digital age. Now, the predominant traffic of the news and any other content of interest is via the video, which is consumed from mobile phones, the smart devices that are used by almost 700 million people in the world today.

This overflow of video content, which is estimated to reach 82 percent of all digital traffic by 2021, shows some cons in current platforms since the weights of these moving images make the download time a bit unsettling, even if it's just thirty seconds, sometimes that might seem like an "eternity" for the most anxious users.

Today the bets of innovation or reinvention of the media are based on this reality and that's the reason why the legendary and influential newspaper La Nación, from Buenos Aires, Argentina, accompanies almost all the notes of its "homepage" with videos, while another prestigious Latin American newspaper, El Tiempo, from Bogotá, Colombia, has decided to turn its photographers or photojournalists into "videographers", a game changing strategy that's giving them successful results and income raises.

El Tiempo has even created its own training school for its journalists to learn how to film, edit and tell stories on video, with audio and text combined, since this new subject of "videography" is relatively new and is still not taught in the majority of the communication faculties of the universities. This journal's "digital format incubator" is worthy of being emulated by those newspapers that have entered into multimedia convergence.

The massive use of videos on social media, especially on YouTube, which offers its users a trillion hours of audiovisual content per day or 450 hours per minute, has created a serious challenge for television channels, which have to appeal to their creativity to stay competitive enough.

Facebook, on the other hand, registers significant interaction with videos. The site has approximately 473 million weekly user logins and calculates that around 300 million of them consume some audiovisual content at least once per week.

The facebook-live feature has been one of its most successful applications, because it promotes greater interaction among the users, as well as the creation of groups that concur to discuss specific issues.

During the fourth hemispheric SIP-Connect conference, sponsored by the Inter-American Press Association, in 2018, the editor Jose Manuel Lozano, executive director of the 20 Minutos newspaper, in Madrid, Spain, revealed that his newspaper has reached an audience of 11 million unique users thanks, fundamentally, to the videographic way of delivering the news.

"The video format is fundamental, you have to be constantly giving priority to the video", was his advice.

The media are now busy designing new ways of monetizing the digital-audiovisual content, since they have discovered that audiences prefer this format to get to know the news. The usage of the virtual reality or augmented reality technologies draw even more attention and allow the audience to feel like actual participants or eyewitnesses of an event, living it as if they were there, in its core.

- Translated from spanish by Randy Rodriguez.