La niña mimada es la audiencia

Todos van tras ella, como el que busca un tesoro maravilloso, una mina de oro o una fuente de agua en el desierto, tratando de conquistarla para ejercer dominio e influencia entre los más de 3 mil millones de usuarios que la forman.

Es la gran masa de la audiencia digital, un conglomerado de miles de millones de personas que día a día se intercomunican, comparten experiencias, se divierten con juegos, se nutren de conocimientos, escuchan, ven y leen noticias en diferentes formatos, hacen negocios y expresan libremente sus pensamientos.

Solo para tener una idea de la magnitud de esta audiencia , uno de los cuatro gigantes del internet que comparten este pastel logra que los usuarios consuman un billón de horas de YouTube cada día, a razón de 450 horas de video por minuto, y la tendencia es que siga creciendo exponencialmente.

La audiencia es la niña mimada de los medios, tanto de las empresas tecnológicas como las de comunicación,información y publicidad que concurren a ella para sacar mayor provecho al tráfico de los usuarios y, por ende, a la rentabilidad de los modelos de negocios existentes en la esfera digital, centro de gravedad de la conectividad global.

Día a día, los innovadores tecnológicos se empeñan en crear las aplicaciones más fiables para medir el comportamiento de las audiencias, es decir, sus gustos y sus movimientos migratorios dentro de la red mundial, con la finalidad de escudriñar y dominar los secretos de esta dinámica de interactividad de los usuarios.

Como un mapa del clima, estos especialistas en monitoreo y manejo de audiencias saben a ciencia cierta las temperaturas predominantes. Donde, a qué horas y quienes se encuentran conectados, con cual frecuencia lo hacen, que buscan y que desdeñan, y a partir de esos conocimientos organizan los programas, las plataformas y las novedosas formas de atraerlos y engancharlos, lo que les reporta beneficios,incalculables ganancias.

Han llegado a la conclusión de que la clave para agenciarse mayor tráfico y ganancias es el conocimiento profundo de lo que buscan y quieren los usuarios, el tiempo de consumo de contenidos, las preferencias de temas según las edades de los usuarios, los dispositivos electrónicos que más se emplean para el acceso a dichos contenidos, en fin, todo lo que necesitan los cibernautas para satisfacer la “adicion digital”.

Naturalmente que no es fácil conocer en su totalidad el heterogéneo mundo de la audiencia digital atomizado por la existencia de más de mil 700 millones de sitios, la mayoría dedicados a dar noticias y contenidos diversos.

Los medios noticiosos, que hoy día se integran en multiplataformas para alcanzar los distintos segmentos de esta audiencia global, tienen el reto de saber más cada día acerca de este público e invertir en tecnologías que les permitan conservar la fidelidad de la mayoría.

Su reto es ofrecer calidad de contenidos, sean estos noticiosos, datos de interés, ayudas para búsquedas, programas de diversión o juegos, música, cine, y protegerse de las noticias falsas o las adulteraciones de contenidos que minan su credibilidad y confianza.

Mientas mejor conocen los gustos y perfiles de su audiencia, su capacidad de conectarse con ella les permite saber en cuales pilares deben sustentar sus ofertas, como acrecentar y monetizar esta relación. También es una guia para su propia transformación, teniendo en cuenta que irreversiblemente el mundo se mueve ahora bajo los impulsos de la tecnología digital y debemos asumirlas para no morir de inanición en el desierto de las indecisiones.

Esta ha sido una de las grandes enseñanzas que me brindó la cuarta conferencia hemisferica SIP-Connect que organizó la Sociedad Interamericana de Prensa en Miami para mostrarnos todas las formas de asumir esta cultura de innovación digital en nuestros medios.

Traducción al Inglés

The spoiled little girl is the audience

They all go after her, as someone who's looking for a wonderful treasure, a gold mine or a water source in the desert, trying to conquer and control her and the influences among the more than 3 billion users that build her up.

We're talking about the huge mass of the digital audience, a conglomerate of billions of people who intercommunicate, share experiences, feed their knowledge, listen to or read news in different formats, have fun with games, do business and express their thoughts, in a daily basis.

Just to get an idea of the magnitude of this audience, one of the four Internet giants that share this cake makes users consume a billion hours of YouTube each day, at a rate of 450 hours of video per minute, and the trend is that it continues to grow exponentially.

The audience is the pampered child of the media, both of the technology and communication companies, the information and advertisements go to them to get the most out of user traffic, therefore, this exploits to the maximum the profitability of existing business models in the digital sphere, which is the center of gravity of our global connectivity.

Everyday, technological innovators strive to create the most reliable applications to measure the behavior of audiences, that is, their tastes and their migratory movements within the global network, in order to scrutinize and master the secrets of this dynamic of interaction with the users.

Like a weather map, these monitoring and audience management specialists know for sure the prevailing temperatures. Where, when and who are connected, how often they do it, what they seek and what they disdain, then from all this knowledge they organize their programs, their platforms and their novel ways of attracting and hooking viewers, which is what ends up bringing them benefits, incalculable earnings.

They have come to the conclusion that the key to getting the most traffic and profit lays in the deep knowledge of what users want and seek, their time of content consumption, their topic preferences according to the different age ranges, the most common electronic devices used to access these contents, in short, everything that these digital addicts need to satisfy their "digital addition".

Naturally, it's not easy to know in its integrity the heterogeneous world of the digital audience atomized by the existence of more than 1.7 billion sites, most of them devoted to providing news or other diversity of contents.

The news media, that today are integrated into multiplatforms to reach the different segments of this global audience, are challenged to adquire more knowledge everyday about this wide audience to then invest in technologies that allow them to retain the loyalty of the majority.

Their challenge consists in offering quality content, be it news, interesting researches or entertainment such as games, music or movies while protecting themselves from fake information or adulterations of content that might undermine their credibility and trust.

The better they know the tastes and profiles of their audience, the better will be their interactions with the users, allowing them to know which pillars should get the most content support and attention and how to optimize the monetization of this relationship. It is also a guide for its own transformation, taking into account that the world is irreversibly moving under the impulses of the digital technology, which we must assume in order to not die of starvation in the desert of indecisions.

This has been one of the greatest lessons that the fourth SIP-Connect hemispheric conference, organized by the Inter-American Press Association in Miami, taught me. They showed us all the ways to assume this culture of digital innovation.

- Translated from spanish by Randy Rodriguez.