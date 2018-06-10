En el lugar de los hechos

Miguel Franjul

Dos modelos de periodismo coexisten hoy: el virtual y el real. El gran reto de las redacciones integradas es lograr la más armónica coexistencia entre ambos.

El periodismo virtual es aquel que, afincado en las nuevas tecnologías , aprovecha el caudal de informaciones que circula por las redes sociales y otros medios digitales, para estructurar un modelo que combina la inmediatez noticiosa con recursos audiovisuales de apoyo y con la interacción entre el emisor y el receptor de tales contenidos.

En el modelo del periodista tradicional, en cambio, el reportero sale de los espacios cerrados de la esfera digital para palpar, verificar y recoger en las calles la pluralidad de los elementos que caracterizan el hecho noticioso, consultando a testigos y protagonistas y contando la historia desde una perspectiva real.

La buena mixtura del periodismo moderno consiste en transferir a las plataformas digitales la realidad de la calle en los formatos que prefieren y consumen los usuarios de su web o redes sociales, ofreciéndoles contenidos veraces, comprobados y contextualizados.

Los medios tradicionales, que apuestan cada día a fortalecerse en sus propias plataformas de origen, despliegan a sus reporteros en las calles, acercándolos al ciudadano, para que conozcan sus formas de vida, sus sentimientos, sus reacciones, sus expectativas, sus quejas y aspiraciones, y puedan ofrecer una historia o una visión más completa de los hechos que son noticia.

La experiencia que hemos tenido en un año de redacción integrada en el LISTÍN DIARIO ha sido la de organizar una convivencia satisfactoria entre los dos modelos, es decir, la de unir dos agendas informativas en una, aunque diferenciándolas.

Hemos aprendido así que, sin perder los valores del periodismo tradicional, tenemos que empeñarnos en conectar con las nuevas generaciones de lectores o usuarios digitales, dándoles informaciones de calidad con las múltiples herramientas tecnológicas que hacen versátil el ejercicio comunicacional en este nuevo ecosistema.

El que se asome a la nueva sala de redacción verá, por lo regular, a una batería de periodistas, diseñadores, monitores de audiencias e interlocutores digitales, concentrados frente a sus ordenadores y las pantallas que registran los accesos instantáneos de lectores, para cumplir sus deberes de informar en las redes.

Como si fuese un radar en movimiento, los ejecutivos de la mesa central de mando comunican las novedades que van surgiendo en las redes y toman las decisiones de seguirlas o desestimarlas. En el primer caso, alertan a los reporteros de la calle o les indican cuando hay que cambiar una orden de búsqueda para ir detrás de aquellas.

Los reporteros que no están directamente manejando las herramientas digitales se encuentran desplegados en los distintos escenarios a los cuales han sido enviados una vez termine la reunión matinal de planificación y búsqueda.

Pero más temprano, los del digital también han hecho su programación o agenda de corto y mediano plazo, para no perderle la pista a las noticias calientes o a las que, según los registros de acceso, tienen más vistas en nuestro sitio digital.

Las dos agendas, la del digital y la del impreso, se unen finalmente para completar las historias que se publicarán en el físico al día siguiente, como las que seguirán evolucionando en el mismo día en la esfera digital para ofrecer así un producto de calidad informativa en ambas plataformas.

Las estadísticas que ayudan a medir estos impactos confirman que estamos montados en el tren de los cambios, atravesando día a día los fascinantes tramos de la transformación, aprendiendo a reinventarnos dentro del norte de un periodismo al servicio de la sociedad, objetivo y veraz.

Traducción al inglés de Las Reflexiones At the scene in question Two models of journalism coexist today: the virtual one and the real one. The great challenge of the integrated newsrooms is to achieve the most harmonious coexisting pact between the two. Virtual journalism is the one that, rooted in new technologies, takes advantage of the flow of information circulating through the social media, to structure a model that combines news immediacy with audiovisual support resources and with the interaction between the transmitter and the receiver of such contents. In the model of the traditional journalist, on the other hand, the reporter leaves the closed spaces of the digital sphere to feel, verify and collect, in the streets, the plurality of the elements that characterize the news event, consulting the witnesses and protagonists to be able to tell the story from the most realistic perspective. The good mix of modern journalism consists in transferring the reality of the streets to the digital platforms, in the formats preferred and consumed by the users of their websites, offering truthful, verified and contextualized contents. The traditional media, which bet every day to strengthen their own primitive platforms, deploy their reporters in the streets, bringing them closer to the citizen, so they know their ways of life, their feelings, their reactions, their expectations, their complaints and aspirations, thus allowing the reporter to offer a more complete story or vision of the events that become report-worthy news. The experience we've had in a year of integrated writing in the LISTIN DIARIO has been to organize a satisfactory coexistence between the two models, that is, to merge two information agendas into one, although differentiating them. We have learned that, without losing the values of the traditional journalism, we must strive to connect with new generations of readers, being these the digital users, giving them high-quality information with the multiple technological tools that make the communicational exercise versatile in this new ecosystem. Those who look at the newest newsroom will usually see a team of journalists, designers, audience monitors and digital interlocutors, focused in front of their computers and the screens that get the instant access of readers, to carry out their duty of informing on the media. As if it was a moving radar, the executives of the central command table communicate the news events that are emerging in this media to then make the decision of wether keep up with them or skip them. In the first case, they alert the street reporters or tell them to idle a current research order to give priority to these new ones. Reporters whom are not directly using managing digital tools are deployed in the different scenarios to which they have been sent once the morning planning and search meeting ends. But earlier, those of digital have also made their programming or agenda of short and medium term, so as to not lose track of any breaking news or those which, according to the viewership records, achieve the most attention on our digital site. Both agendas, digital and printed, are finally linked to complete the stories that will be published in the physical journal the next day, and to complement those that will continue to evolve during that same day in the digital sphere, to offer an informative product of quality on both platforms. The statistics that help to measure these impacts confirm that we are riding a train of changes, going through the diverse and fascinating sections of the transformation every day, learning to reinvent ourselves within the north of an objective and truthful journalism at the service of our society. - Translated from spanish by Randy Rodriguez.