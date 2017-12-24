Seis meses después

Miguel Franjul

La fusión de las ediciones impresas y digital del LISTÍN DIARIO tuvo lugar formalmente en junio de este año, y en apenas seis meses esta convergencia nos ha permitido cerrar el año 2017 con un registro de 19 millones 483 mil 467 usuarios, un formidable logro.

Crecimos en un año un 5.7 por ciento, ya que en el pasado 2016 el número de los que leen nuestra edición digital fue de 18 millones 543 mil 434 usuarios.

También registramos un crecimiento de 24.18 por ciento, al contabilizar 422 millones 928 mil 405 páginas vistas este año.

No tenemos dudas de que este crecimiento se debe al buen desempeño que tuvimos en los móviles.

Ya habíamos advertido que el creciente uso de móviles para leer noticias o ver vídeos y gráficas representaba un factor a tomar en cuenta a la hora de dirigir nuestros contenidos hacia los usuarios de estos dispositivos.

Para darles una idea de cuánto aporta la masa de lectores de móviles a este registro les digo que este año creció 46,85 por ciento lo que indica que la apuesta fue correcta y hay que mantenerla y robustecerla.

Otro detalle conexo, que justifica este poderoso incremento de los lectores de móviles, es el que muestran los porcentajes de entradas al Listindiario.com, que experimentó un crecimiento del 26.54 por ciento.

Esto quiere decir que pasamos de 73 millones 395 mil 352 accesos en 2016 a 92 millones 757 mil 189 entradas a nuestras páginas.

En los medios digitales no cuenta únicamente el número de accesos sino el de páginas vistas, porque eso refleja el interés y el tiempo de permanencia de los lectores en toda la masa de contenidos.

De acuerdo con estas estadísticas que hemos consolidado hasta noviembre de este año, las principales secciones del LISTÍN DIARIO, como La República, Las Mundiales, Entretenimiento y Deportes, entre otras, tuvieron excelentes porcentajes de accesos.

La introducción de recursos atractivos como las imágenes en 360 grados, los reportajes en vivo de distintos acontecimientos, más la diversidad de contenidos nuevos con las series de reportajes de profundidad, apuntaló este posicionamiento.

Para 2018 está prevista la inauguración de la nueva sala de Redacción integrada del LISTÍN, construida con las estaciones de trabajo digital en el centro mismo de ella, como un mensaje de la nueva filosofía del diario: digital primero.

Nuestra apuesta, en definitiva, fue correcta y estos resultados nos alientan a desarrollar nuevos planes con miras a mejorar la experiencia de nuestros usuarios y a preservar al LISTÍN DIARIO como el "site" periodístico más importante de la República Dominicana.

Traducción en inglés de Las Reflexiones

Six months later

The printed and digital editions of the LISTÍN DIARIO were formally fusioned not very long ago, in June of this year, and in these six months this convergence has allowed us to close the year 2017 with a record of 19,483,467 users, a formidable achievement.

We grew by 5.7 percent this year, since in 2016 we had 18,543,434 users in our digital edition, and we have no doubt that this growth is due to the good performance we had in the mobile enviroment.

We had already warned that the growing use of mobile phones to read news or watch videos and graphics, represented a huge factor to take into account when directing our content towards the users of these devices.

To give you an idea of how much the mass of mobile readers contributes to this record, I tell you that this year it grew 46.85 percent, which indicates that our work was wisely done and must be maintained and strengthened.

Another related detail, which justifies this powerful increase in mobile readers, is the percentage of entries to Listindiario.com, which experienced a growth of 26.54 percent this year.

This means that we went from 73,395,352 (in 2016) to 92,757,189 entries to our pages.

When it comes to digital media, it's not all about the number of entries, but also the number of sub-pages viewed, because this represents the interest and the time spent by readers in the entire mass of content.

In fact, in this aspect we also recorded a growth of 24.18 percent, accounting for 422,928,405 page views this year.

According to these statistics that we have consolidated until November of this year, the main sections of the LISTÍN DIARIO, such as 'The Republic', 'Worldwide', 'Entertainment' and 'Sports', among others, had excellent percentages of entries.

The introduction of attractive features such as 360 degree images, live reports of different events, plus the diversity of new content with the series of quality reports, support this positioning.

For 2018, we've planned the inauguration of the new integrated redacting room of the LISTÍN, built with digital work stations in the mere center of it, as a response of the new philosophy of the modern day journals: digital first.

Our bet, in short, was correct and these results encourage us to develop new plans with a view to improve the experience of our users and to preserve the LISTÍN as the most important journalistic site of the Dominican Republic.

Translated from spanish by Randy Rodriguez.