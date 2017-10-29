El verdadero periodista

Miguel Franjul

El oficio fundamental del periodista es trasmitir noticias, basado en los hechos objetivos que de verdad concitan el interés público. Y para cumplir a cabalidad este ejercicio tiene que ceñirse a normas inviolables que exigen exactitud, veracidad y neutralidad para no sesgarlas con ingredientes que susciten desconfianza o incredulidad en sus audiencias.

Para los que son profesionales de este oficio, estos valores predominan como reglas de cumplimiento inexcusable ya que sobre la base de esas informaciones es que la sociedad puede articular demandas y aspiraciones, en un ejercicio de libertad de expresión de sus ideas que jamás debe ser asfixiado por leyes o regulaciones coercitivas ni mucho menos contaminado por las falsedades.

De esto se cuida mucho la prensa independiente para poder sostener su empeñosa lucha contra todo lo que lesione la libertad bajo la cual deben operar los medios de comunicación en una sociedad democrática.

En la medida en que preserven la credibilidad de sus contenidos, en esa medida generan confianza y lealtad de sus lectores, televidentes, radioyentes o usuarios de los medios digitales, y hacen valer la importancia y majestad de la libertad de prensa y de expresión, garantías básicas de la democracia.

Ahora que hay un campo más vasto para las comunicaciones entre las personas por las redes sociales y las plataformas de internet que proveen noticias y un amplio surtido de contenidos, mucha más razón existe para cuidar estas libertades de los excesos que puedan incubarse en ellas.

El terreno más susceptible es el digital, pues cualquiera que entre a él para trasmitir noticias debe tener la responsabilidad de asumir que es verdadera, verificada, contrastada y que contiene los elementos básicos del qué, cómo, cuándo y dónde se originó.

Preocupado por los riesgos de un mal uso de las plataformas digitales, Tim Berners, el creador de la web, ha reclamado que se observen tres premisas básicas en esas plataformas: "proteger los datos personales, luchar contra las noticias falsas y promover la transparencia en las campañas políticas".

A lo que se le podría agregar también respetar derechos humanos inalienables, como el derecho a la honra, a la privacidad y a la libre emisión del pensamiento, valores que afortunadamente cultiva el periodismo profesional porque está muy consciente en la cualidad de servicio público que lleva en sus entrañas la prensa independiente. El reto mayor del periodista y de la prensa es y seguirá siendo el de garantizar la confiabilidad de la información que trasmite, sobre todo ahora en que la "post-verdad" se cuela como un virus corrosivo en las células del ecosistema de las comunicaciones sociales globales.

Versión en inglés

The authentic journalist

The fundamental assignment of a journalist is to broadcast news, based on the objective events that truly appeal to the public interest.

And in order to fulfill this exercise, they must stick with inviolable rules that demand accuracy, truthfulness and neutrality in those news to not mix them up with ingredients that arouse distrust or disbelief in their audiences.

For those who are professionals of this occupation, these values predominate as rules of inexcusable compliance since on the basis of this information where society can articulate their demands and aspirations, with an exercise of freedom of speech of their ideas that should never be asphyxiated by coercive regulating laws nor much less contaminated by falsehoods.

The independent press is taking care of this in order to sustain their determined fight against anything that damages the freedom under which the communication media must operate in a democratic society.

As they preserve the credibility of their content, they generate the trust and loyalty of their readers, viewers, listeners or users of digital media, highlighting the importance and majesty of the freedom of speech, guaranteeing democracy.

Now that there's a wider field for communications between people through and internet platforms that provide news and a wide assortment of content, much more reason exists to take care of these freedom principles and the excess of said freedom that can be incubated in these web pages.

The most susceptible field is the digital one, since anyone who enters it to broadcast news must be responsible for assuming that they hold truth and are verified, and should contain the basic elements of what, how, when and where they were originated.

Concerned about the risks of the misuse of digital platforms, Tim Berners, known as the inventor of the world wide web, claims that three basic premises should be revised on those platforms: "protecting personal data, firewalling fake news and promoting transparency in the political campaigns ".

In addition, it could respect inalienable human rights, such as the right to honor, privacy and the free emission of thought, values that fortunately the professional journalism cultivates because it is well aware of the public service quality that the independent press carries in its insides.

The biggest challenge of the journalists is and will continue to be to guarantee the reliability of the information they transmit, especially now that "post-truth" is strained as a corrosive virus in the cells of the global social communication ecosystem.

Translate by Randy Rodriguez